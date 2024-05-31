DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ғæʀɪᴇs ʀᴇᴄᴏʀᴅs: Jennifer Cardini, NVST, TTristana

Virage
Fri, 31 May, 11:00 pm
PartyParis
From €14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
ғæʀɪᴇs ʀᴇᴄᴏʀᴅs invites NVST, TTristana, syyler (live — release party) + L.FRX and Jennifer Cardini.

"𝑾𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝒂𝒍𝒎𝒐𝒔𝒕 𝟑𝟎 𝒚𝒆𝒂𝒓𝒔 𝒐f 𝒓𝒆𝒍𝒆𝒂𝒔𝒆𝒔 𝒖𝒏𝒅𝒆𝒓 𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝒃𝒆𝒍𝒕, 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒉 𝑫𝑱, 𝒑𝒓𝒐𝒅𝒖𝒄𝒆𝒓 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒍𝒂𝒃𝒆𝒍 𝒐𝒘𝒏𝒆𝒓 𝑱...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par Virage.
Virage

26 Rue Hélène Et François Missoffe, 75017 Paris, France
Doors open11:00 pm

