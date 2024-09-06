Top track

Are You Lying to Your Therapist About Being Sober Again? Yes.

Chrmng, + Endie

Off The Cuff
Fri, 6 Sept, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

CHRMNG, (Indie Rock) / Endie (Alt Electronic) first show in the UK!

Supported by Rosesleeves, Noahh, and Fawlin.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Off The Cuff.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Chrmng,, Endie, Rosesleeves and 2 more

Venue

Off The Cuff

Arch 654, 301-303 Railton Rd, Herne Hill, SE24 0JN
Doors open6:30 pm
250 capacity

