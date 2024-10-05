DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Old Man Canyon

Genghis Cohen
Sat, 5 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$24.52
Old Man Canyon

Old Man Canyon—a.k.a. Vancouver-based singer, producer, and multi-instrumentalist Jett Pace—makes senses of life by creating art. While producing and recording his music almost entirely alone, he layers live instrumentation, analog synths,...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Genghis Cohen.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Old Man Canyon

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

