Top track

The Martinez Brothers - KILO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

RESET FSTVL 2024 | Abbonamento 2 giorni

Afrobar Outdoor
1 Jun - 2 Jun
GigsCatania
€72.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Martinez Brothers - KILO
Got a code?

About

1 e 2 GIUGNO

RESET FSTVL 2024

2 clubs, 3 stages, + 24hrs music

c/o

Afrobar [Catania]

from 22:00

c/o

Lua Beach [Catania]

from 7:00

Questo è un evento 18+
PHASE 2 Productions
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

9
The Martinez Brothers, DJ Vivona, Giovanni Savoca and 9 more

Venue

Afrobar Outdoor

Viale Kennedy, 48, 95121 Catania CT, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.