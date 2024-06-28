DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Glastonbury 2024 on the BIG SCREEN

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road
28 Jun - 30 Jun
SocialLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Glastonbury 2024 across big screens in our Brewhall & Yard 

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road / FREE entry

All ages
Presented by Signature Brew.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Signature Brew Blackhorse Road

Unit 15, Uplands Business Park, Blackhorse Ln, Walthamstow, London E17 5QJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.