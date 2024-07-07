DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Sarabanda's Cuban Jam Session

Hootananny Brixton
Sun, 7 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Sarabanda returns for a night of hot and vibrant Salsa and Cuban Son. They'll be doing an improvised jam session where you'll be able to listen and dance along to top-class Cuban music! 💃

FREE ENTRY

7PM - 11PM

This is an 18+ event (ID Photo Required)
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

