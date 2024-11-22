DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Blanks

POPUP!
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
€23.50
About

Prestations live aussi énergiques que nostalgiques, c’est un concert good vibes qui vous attend avec Blanks ! L’artiste néerlandais jouera sur la scène du PopUp! à Paris vendredi 22 novembre.

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blanks

Venue

POPUP!

14 Rue Abel, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm
175 capacity

