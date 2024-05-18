Top track

sunflwr - kawamurra

Groove Factory x NoName Present: obli x sunflwr

The Santa Monica Warehouse
Sat, 18 May, 8:45 pm
DJSanta Monica
$27.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Groove Factory and Noname present a splendid night, fusing music and art. Get ready for a two stage, art installation-packed, classic Santa Monica Warehouse affair.

obli and sunflwr are on duty as our main music conductors, blending dreamy house musi***...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Groove Factory
Lineup

obli, sunflwr

Venue

The Santa Monica Warehouse

700 Colorado Avenue, Santa Monica, California 90401, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

FAQs

Entrance?

Enter through the back Alley - Taft Way!

