QM @ The Black Lion

The Black Lion
Thu, 2 May, 9:00 pm
GigsBrighton
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

On Thursday the 2nd of May, QM Record is back to The Black Lion.

We have performing artists: Supercollider, Voilet lines and Malin DJ set.

Where would you rather be! see you there.

Time is 9pm and entry is free.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by QM Records.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Black Lion

Black Lion, 14 Black Lion St, Brighton BN1 1ND, UK
Doors open9:00 pm

