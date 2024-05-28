Top track

Suffer and Swim

Allysha Joy + Aanya Martin

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden
Tue, 28 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

As she did in 2023, Allysha Joy launches the 2024 season at Dalston Curve Garden, this time with a unique acoustic show featuring a stunning array of special guests.

Well versed in poetry and performance, Allysha Joy’s potent lyricism, unique musicianship...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Woodburner.
£
Lineup

Allysha Joy

Venue

Dalston Eastern Curve Garden

13 Dalston Ln, London E8 3DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

