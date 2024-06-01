Top track

Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Gisèle + Shikki

Les Trois Baudets
Sat, 1 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gisèle est une chanteuse à la voix envoûtante et au timbre unique. Avec son premier projet Hydre, elle nous ouvre la porte à son univers onirique et intense. Sur des sonorités pop comme plus douces, elle se confie sur des sujets profonds comme le harcèleme...

Présenté par Madline.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shikki

Venue

Les Trois Baudets

64 Bd de Clichy, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

