DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gisèle est une chanteuse à la voix envoûtante et au timbre unique. Avec son premier projet Hydre, elle nous ouvre la porte à son univers onirique et intense. Sur des sonorités pop comme plus douces, elle se confie sur des sujets profonds comme le harcèleme...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.