Tutto Sul Rap Official

Legend Club
Wed, 12 Jun, 8:30 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
2RARI - PROMESSA - OVERLAPA - TPREX + LUBI X TuttoSulRapOfficial

Apertura porte: ore 20:30

Inizio live: ore 21:00

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Legend Club

Lineup

Promessa, Over Lapa

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

