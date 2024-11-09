Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Deadletter

Leeds University Stylus
Sat, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLeeds
£14.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

DEADLETTER - Fit For Work
Got a code?

About DEADLETTER

Formed in Yorkshire and based in south London, DEADLETTER layer their socially charged post-punk with grit, satire and saxophone. Released in 2022, the band’s debut EP HEAT! – which generously speckles their cynical sound with disco and funk – won praise f Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Futuresound x Somewhere
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

DEADLETTER

Venue

Leeds University Stylus

Leeds University Union, Lifton Pl, Leeds, West Yorkshire LS2 9JS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.