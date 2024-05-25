DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Carrie Keller Brunch Party

Electric Hotel Nightclub
Sat, 25 May, 12:00 pm
DJChicago
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join us for the ultimate summer brunch party as we launch our exciting new event featuring Carrie Keller!

Carrie Keller is a house and EDM DJ and model based out of Las Vegas. Making her debut in the electronic music scene in 2019, she has quickly made a...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Electric Hotel.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Electric Hotel Nightclub

222 West Ontario Street, Chicago, Illinois 60654, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

