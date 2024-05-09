DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ashley Maher, Jack & Company, Tecuani, Aaron Halford & Co

The Mint
Thu, 9 May, 7:15 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Californian ASHLEY MAHER has been cooking up rich musical stews with West African music (particularly Senegalese mbalax) for decades. In recent years, she recorded albums #5, 6, and 7 in Dakar, Senegal and has performed internationally. This Mint show will...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Mint.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ashley Maher, Jack & Company, Aaron Halford & Co

Venue

The Mint

6010 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035, USA
Doors open7:15 pm

