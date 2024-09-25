Top track

Nabihah Iqbal - This World Couldn’t See Us

Nabihah Iqbal, Sugar Milk

Elsewhere - Rooftop
Wed, 25 Sept, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$27.40

About Nabihah Iqbal

Before becoming an electro pop queen in her own right, London-based singer, producer and DJ Nabihah Iqbal (formerly known as Throwing Shade) helped shape hyperpop by lending her vocals to tracks by SOPHIE. She’s also collaborated with quantum physicists on Read more

Event information

In order for you to join us, we require a physical, valid, scannable US Government issued ID or foreign passport for admission (expired IDs will NOT be accepted)! If you are traveling, please be prepared to show a physical passport for entry (Photocopies a...

This event is 16+
Elsewhere
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nabihah Iqbal, Sugar Milk

Venue

Elsewhere - Rooftop

599 Johnson Ave #1, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends10:00 pm

