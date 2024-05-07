DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Catch NYC's up and coming comedians practice their craft at Pure Chaos Comedy's weekly open mic at Alphaville! Free for audience, $3 for performers. 4-6 minute sets, capped at 90 minutes. DM @purechaoscomedy on Instagram to sign up to perform.
