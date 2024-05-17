DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

C’è vita oltre il lavoro w/Tlon

Teatro Accademico Castelfranco Veneto
Fri, 17 May, 8:15 pm
TalkCastelfranco Veneto
Maura Gancitano e Andrea Colamedici, ideatori di Tlon, presentano Ma chi me lo fa fare?, il loro ultimo libro edito da HaperCollins.

Il lavoro è il rituale che ci avvolge quotidianamente: appare come strumento di conforto e di liberazione. È questo l’inca...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Sottosopra Festival.

Teatro Accademico Castelfranco Veneto

Via Giuseppe Garibaldi 4, 31033 Castelfranco Veneto Treviso, Italy
Doors open8:15 pm

