Max Styler & Guests in The Ruins by Gray Area

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Fri, 23 Aug, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

From the west coast to the east, we’re transporting accomplished California house music star Max Styler to Knockdown Center's backyard, The Ruins on August 23. Not only has he amassed a over a decade-long body of work that rivals most producers’ entire car...

21+
Gray Area
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Max Styler

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Doors open3:00 pm

