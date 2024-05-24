Top track

Truth Cult - Resurrection

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

TRUTH CULT (Last Show) w/ Polarview, Bubbler and Geeker

Metro Baltimore
Fri, 24 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Truth Cult - Resurrection
Got a code?

About

TRUTH CULT - Last Show

w/ Polarview, Bubbler and Geeker

Friday May 24th, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

Flier Designed By: @ilijanecovski

All Ages
Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bubbler, Truth Cult

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.