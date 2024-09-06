Top track

The Polyphonic Spree with Another Michael

The Glass House
Fri, 6 Sept, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

The phoenix symbolizes a new beginning. The fire burns off the last vestiges of the past as the bird spreads its wings and takes flight into the future. The Polyphonic Spree harness the flames of rebirth on their 2023 full-length offering, Salvage Enterpri...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by The Glass House Concert Hall..
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Polyphonic Spree, Another Michael

Venue

The Glass House

200 W 2nd St, Pomona, CA 91766, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

