Rolling Quartz “Stand Up” 2nd EU Tour 2025

Legend Club
Fri, 31 Jan 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nell'agosto 2019, due promettenti band, Rolling Girlz e Rose Quartz, hanno unito i loro talenti per formare il gruppo rock tutto al femminile Rolling Quartz. Il loro viaggio è decollato con l'uscita del loro singolo di debutto, “Blaze”, nel dicembre 2020....

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Legend Club & 4BB

Lineup

Rolling Quartz

Venue

Legend Club

Viale Enrico Fermi, 98, 20161 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

