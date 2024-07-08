Top track

Entheos - I Am the Void

ENTHEOS w/ Eloteros, Kos, Haddonfield

Sinwave
Mon, 8 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsLas Vegas
From $16.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

ENTHEOS (Prosthetic Records) take over Sinwave in Las Vegas Monday July 8th! With Vegas' own ELOTEROS, KOS and HADDONFIELD!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Pulsar Presents.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Entheos

Venue

Sinwave

1412 South Main Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89104, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

