Necropolis: A Runway Discotheque

Sleepwalk
Sat, 18 May, 10:30 pm
PartyNew York
$17.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Necropolis: A Runway Discotheque brought to you by Mr. E. Minx & Nxthing

Join us for MADHOUSE: the next installment of a night inspired by all-things-out-there—think club kids and party monsters, circus chic, clown makeup and colorful fits.******...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
Lineup

Venue

Sleepwalk

251 Bushwick Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11206, United States
Doors open10:30 pm

