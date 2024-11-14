Top track

About Rachel Chinouriri

Mental health struggles, toxic relationships, an old flame moving on – these are the subjects that singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri broaches in her remedial alt-pop, indie-folk hybrid. Named one to watch by The Guardian, Chinouriri’s live performances e Read more

Event information

JOY. present
Rachel Chinouriri
+ support

This is a 14+ event. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

Presented by JOY.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rachel Chinouriri

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

