DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Just Checking In Live returns for its sixth edition in Autumn 2024 for our biggest event to date!
For JCIL #6, we are moving just down the road from The Victoria to Two Palms in Hackney!
On October 26th, we’ll be joined by two brilliant co-headliners, Ja...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.