Just Checking In Live #6

Two Palms
Sat, 26 Oct, 7:00 pm
£11.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Just Checking In Live returns for its sixth edition in Autumn 2024 for our biggest event to date!

For JCIL #6, we are moving just down the road from The Victoria to Two Palms in Hackney!

On October 26th, we’ll be joined by two brilliant co-headliners, Ja...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by JCIL
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Snowdream, Jade Kelly Morgan, Ryan Doyle

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

