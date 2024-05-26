Top track

Daybreaker (Album Release) w/ Bitter Thoughts, Bovice, La Rosa Noir 

Sleeping Village
Sun, 26 May, 9:00 pm
$20.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

$16 Adv + Fees | 21+

Hailing from Chicago, IL. Daybreaker is an Alternative band formed in 2018. Comprised of Alex Petrov (vocals/guitar), Cameron Wentworth (vocals/guitar), Jason Perez (bass), and Garrett Ramage (drums)

Since their debut, Daybreaker has...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Sleeping Village.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sleeping Village

3734 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60618, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

