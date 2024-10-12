Top track

Tusks

DUST
Sat, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
Brighton and Hove
£14.53

About

In 2019 the London based artist, real name Emily Underhill, released her sophomore album Avalanche. Drawing from a greater wealth of influences including My Bloody Valentine, Marika Hackman and Wolf Alice, the album went on to gain support from Rolling Sto...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by DUST.
You can get a refund if:
  • It's within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Tusks

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open 7:00 pm

