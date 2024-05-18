DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bellezza party: il workshop

Centro Pallone
Sat, 18 May, 11:00 am
WorkshopBologna
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

In collaborazione con Ableton Italia, Indie Pride offrirà un workshop gratuito per imparare a conoscere e utilizzare il principale software al mondo per produrre musica dal vivo.

Posti disponibili: 18

Per partecipare all'evento è necessario portare:...

Questo è un evento 16+
Presentato da Indie Pride.

Lineup

Venue

Centro Pallone

Via Del Pallone 8, 40126 Bologna Bologna, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open10:30 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.