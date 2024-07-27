DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Gladrags: Notts Pride Afterparty

Saltbox Bar
Sat, 27 Jul, 8:30 pm
PartyNottingham
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Gladrags are thrilled to announce our Notts Pride Afterparty with a huge line-up of drag, burlesque, dancers and DJs.

We exclusively takeover Saltbox in the City Centre which features a big stage, large dancefloor, outside area and chill-out zone. The ven...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gladrags.
Venue

Saltbox Bar

Bolero Square, Bellar Gate, Nottingham, England NG1 1LY, United Kingdom
Doors open8:30 pm

