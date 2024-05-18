DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
9pm - 6am
NO ID, NO ENTRY
We return to Electrowerkz for our May Ball feat. debut TG fashion show from Primal Leather PLUS performances from vintage burlesque queen, Charlie Bouquett and Petty Nonsense will be bringing their submissive robot Stepford Wife...
