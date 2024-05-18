DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

TG May Ball

Electrowerkz
Sat, 18 May, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £35.86The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
9pm - 6am

NO ID, NO ENTRY

We return to Electrowerkz for our May Ball feat. debut TG fashion show from Primal Leather PLUS performances from vintage burlesque queen, Charlie Bouquett and Petty Nonsense will be bringing their submissive robot Stepford Wife...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Torture Garden.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Electrowerkz

7 Torrens Street, London EC1V 1NQ
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends6:00 am

