Top track

Cloonee - Be Good To Me

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Index: Cloonee

Index
Fri, 31 May, 10:00 pm
DJDublin
From €28.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Cloonee - Be Good To Me
Got a code?

About

We are buzzing to announce red hot tech house producer Cloonee steps into the Index booth on Friday May 31st for a very special Irish debut. The LA based Birmingham born talent has been on a run for the ages lately and we can’t wait to welcome him.

Suppor...

This is an 18+ event. Photo ID required.
Presented by Index.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Index

13-14 Liberty Lane, Portobello, Dublin, Ireland, D08NF86
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

FAQs

Is Index Over 18's?

Yes, Index is strictly over 18's. Photo ID is required.

What is the Back Stage ticket?

When available, the Back Stage ticket gives the ticket-holder dancefloor Access All Areas, including behind the DJ/artist, on the stage area & the main dancefloor. Entry to the show is included in ticket price.

Where can I find the Index Welfare Statement?

Please visit our website: www.indexdublin.com

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.