Red Bull Culture Clash New York

1 Noble St., Brooklyn
Sat, 1 Jun, 3:00 pm
GigsNew York
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Inspired by Jamaican sound system culture, Red Bull Culture Clash features head-to-head performances from four crews honoring the city's most vibrant parades. Crews are given the reins to take over their own stage in each corner of the venue and face off i...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Red Bull
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

28
Papi Juice, Byrell The Great, West Dakota and 28 more

Venue

1 Noble Street, Brooklyn, New York 11222, United States
Doors open3:00 pm

FAQs

How Do I Get A Pre-Sale Code?

At Red Bull Culture Clash, the crowd decides which parade will reign supreme. Support your crew by purchasing their custom designed shirts. Each shirt purchase gets you a code for one presale ticket, redeemable on 4/22 before tickets open up to everybody on 4/23. Grab them through LQQK here: https://redbullcultureclashnyc.myshopify.com/

What Is Red Bull Culture Clash?

Inspired by Jamaican sound system culture, Red Bull Culture Clash features head-to-head performances from four crews, bringing A-list surprise musical guests, unreleased tracks, legendary remixes, and more.

Each crew will bring their parade to life on their own stage and face off in a four-round battle, bringing their best songs and fiercest competition to win the crowd’s favor over the other competing crews. Only one crew will emerge victorious as the Red Bull Culture Clash Champion — representing the parade with the best soundscapes in the city.

Will There Be Food & Drink?

Each crew has curated 4 vendors of food, drink, clothing and more. There will also be a full bar and plenty of Red Bull.

