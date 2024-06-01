Inspired by Jamaican sound system culture, Red Bull Culture Clash features head-to-head performances from four crews, bringing A-list surprise musical guests, unreleased tracks, legendary remixes, and more.

Each crew will bring their parade to life on their own stage and face off in a four-round battle, bringing their best songs and fiercest competition to win the crowd’s favor over the other competing crews. Only one crew will emerge victorious as the Red Bull Culture Clash Champion — representing the parade with the best soundscapes in the city.