DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Brookyln-brothers are flying in to show us exactly how NYC does it! Expect soulful, afro-latin, SEXY music all night long.
Serving house and disco heaters until 4am, our residents supply high-energy revelry all night.
We invite you to get loose at Ea...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.