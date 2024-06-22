Top track

musclecars - She Raised Us in Sunset Park

Metropolis: MUSCLECARS

Metropolis
Sat, 22 Jun, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
About

The Brookyln-brothers are flying in to show us exactly how NYC does it! Expect soulful, afro-latin, SEXY music all night long.

Serving house and disco heaters until 4am, our residents supply high-energy revelry all night.

We invite you to get loose at Ea...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Metropolis (Venue).
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

musclecars

Venue

Metropolis

234 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9NN, UK
Doors open10:00 pm

