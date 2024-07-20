Top track

Akumandra Open Air: Sainte Vie, Ivory, Xinobi, Mateo b2b Eli

Ruins at Knockdown Center
Sat, 20 Jul, 3:00 pm
DJNew York
From $31.68The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Akumandra returns for their 4th annual New York Open Air featuring Sainte Vie, Ivory, Xinobi, and Mateo b2b Eli. Doors at 3pm.

21+
Akumandra
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Sainte Vie, Ivory (IT), Xinobi and 1 more

Venue

Ruins at Knockdown Center

52-19 Flushing Ave, Queens, NY 11378, USA
Open in maps
Doors open3:00 pm

