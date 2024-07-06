Top track

Johnny Johnny (Young Pulse Remix)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Freedom: Day and Night Terrace Party

Brixton Jamm
Sat, 6 Jul, 7:00 pm
DJLondon
From £8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Johnny Johnny (Young Pulse Remix)
Got a code?

About Young Pulse

Once a hip-hop beatmaker and now a DJ, Young Pulse brings the ’70s and ’80s French pop classics of Françoise Hardy and Véronique Sanson to the dancefloors of Rex Club and Printworks. As the founder of Mochi Records, Young Pulse has released mixes with GAMM Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Welcome to Freedom - A feel good dance party at Brixton Jamm!

We believe that life is meant to be experienced to the fullest. Release your inhibitions and join us for nothing but feel-good house, disco & energetic anthems that will have you moving and gro...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Brixton Jamm.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Young Pulse

Venue

Brixton Jamm

261 Brixton Rd, London SW9 6LH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.