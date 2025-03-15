DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Josh Joplin

Eddie's Attic
Sat, 15 Mar 2025, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $28.92
Josh Joplin live at Eddie's Attic!

Having spent nearly a decade producing award-winning films (2 features and 1 short) Josh Joplin returns to music with his band Among The Oak & Ash by releasing their third record, "Figure Drawing.” Joining him this time...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 1 hour of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

