DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
La divulgazione scientifica incontra la Stand Up Comedy
Ep.5 : SESSO E PARASSITI
La biologa e divulgatrice Claudia Bordese incontra l’ironia tagliente di Giulia Cerruti e Serena Bongiovanni in un dialogo a metà strada tra il serio e il faceto. Come sc*p...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.