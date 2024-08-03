DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

ZAMNA FESTIVAL (WEEKENDER PASS)

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner
Sat, 3 Aug, 8:00 pm
DJNew York
$101.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
One Weekender Pass includes entry to both nights of Zamna Festival (August 3rd and August 4th).

21+ | Valid forms of ID listed here: https://bit.ly/AG_FAQ.

A limited number of tables are available. To make a reservation please email reservations@av...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Avant Gardner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 12 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardner

140 Stewart Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

