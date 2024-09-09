DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SCHIRENC PLAYS PUNGENT STENCH w/ Coffin Dust, Entrail Asphyxiation and Putricine

Metro Baltimore
Mon, 9 Sept, 7:00 pm
$25.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Ripping Headaches Promotions Presents:

SCHIRENC PLAYS PUNGENT STENCH

w/ Coffin Dust, Entrail Asphyxiation and Putricine

Monday September 9, 2024

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 7:30 PM

All Ages

All Ages
Presented by Ripping Headaches Promotions
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Coffin Dust, Schirenc plays Pungent Stench

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
