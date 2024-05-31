Top track

Already Dead - Stability

Already Dead (solo) / Nick Paraggio

Notch Brewing Brighton
Fri, 31 May, 5:30 pm
GigsCambridge
Free

About

Live Music Fridays In The Biergarten Featuring:

Already Dead (solo)

Nick Paraggio (of Captian Vampire)

5:30PM FREE Notch Brewing Brighton

This is an 18+ event
Presented by IBOOKTHINGS.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Notch Brewing Brighton

525 Western Avenue, Brighton, Massachusetts 02135, United States
Doors open5:30 pm

