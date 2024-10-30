Top track

Bernard Butler

The Old Market
Wed, 30 Oct, 6:45 pm
GigsBrighton
£29.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

We are stoked to welcome the Brit and Grammy Award-winning musician, who will perform at TOM in support of Good Grief, his first solo album in 25 years.

Support TBC.

This is a 14+ event, under 16s must be accompanied by an adult
Presented by The Old Market.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Bernard Butler

Venue

The Old Market

11A Upper Market St, Brighton BN3 1AS
Doors open6:45 pm
500 capacity

