DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Did someone say summer warm up at Ministry of sound? 😍☀️🌴 Get your best summer fits ready and join us on June 1st for a day of House, Garage, Amapiano, RnB, HipHop, Dancehall and Afrobeats.
DJ’s:
Charley Valentine
Kades
Cerro
Infinite snds
Miller B...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.