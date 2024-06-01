DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LICK: SUMMER WARM UP AT MINISTRY OF SOUND

Ministry Of Sound
Sat, 1 Jun, 4:00 pm
DJLondon
£20.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Did someone say summer warm up at Ministry of sound? 😍☀️🌴 Get your best summer fits ready and join us on June 1st for a day of House, Garage, Amapiano, RnB, HipHop, Dancehall and Afrobeats.

DJ’s:

Charley Valentine

Kades

Cerro

Infinite snds

Miller B...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by LICK Events.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

2
Charley Valentine, Kades, DJ Cerro and 2 more

Venue

Ministry Of Sound

103 Gaunt St, London SE1 6DP
Doors open4:00 pm
1200 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.