Cristoph (open to close)

E1
Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 pm
London
From £13

About

Cristoph joins us for an incredible all night long on Friday 23rd August!

Based in Newcastle, Cristoph is a DJ, producer, and label head of Consequence of Society Recordings. His journey from sneaking into local clubs to performing at Ibiza's Hï reflects...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

