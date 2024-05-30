Top track

ELENA COPSI x NEIL BASELO @LAJAVA

La Java
Thu, 30 May, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Elena Copsi x Neil Baselo le 30 mai à La Java !

ELENA COPSI

Née à Paris, Elena Copsi est une auteure compositrice et interprète qui puise son inspiration dans une variété d'environnements sociaux et culturels, contribuant à façonner sa personnalité singu...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

