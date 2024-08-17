DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Melding the pop power of 70s groups like Cheap Trick with the snark of 80s garage bands like The Replacements, Ultimate Fakebook play a brand of power pop that resulted in some under-the-radar cult classic albums. When the trio reunited in 2020 for The Pre
Riot Fest presents...
Ultimate Fakebook "This Will Be Laughing Week"
25th Anniversary Tour performing the original album in it's entirety
w/ Hembree and very special guests TBA
$27.20 ADV // $30.90 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees....
