Ultimate Fakebook / Hembree

Cobra Lounge
Sat, 17 Aug, 6:00 pm
GigsChicago
$27.20

About Ultimate Fakebook

Melding the pop power of 70s groups like Cheap Trick with the snark of 80s garage bands like The Replacements, Ultimate Fakebook play a brand of power pop that resulted in some under-the-radar cult classic albums.

Event information

Riot Fest presents...

Ultimate Fakebook "This Will Be Laughing Week"
25th Anniversary Tour performing the original album in it's entirety
w/ Hembree and very special guests TBA

$27.20 ADV // $30.90 DOS - All Ticket prices inclusive of taxes and fees....

All Ages
Presented by Cobra Lounge.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hembree, Ultimate Fakebook

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

