Martin Buscaglia (Uruguay)

Radar Estudios
Sat, 15 Jun, 9:00 pm
GigsVigo
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Martín Buscaglia (Urugay) es una referencia indispensable en la música latinoamericana y artista de culto de enorme influencia para ya varias generaciones de la escena de vanguardia iberoamericana. Además de recorrer todo su repertorio, también presenta en...

Evento +18
Organizado por Mondo / Radar Studios.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Martín Buscaglia

Venue

Radar Estudios

Rúa Iglesias Esponda, 30, 36201 Vigo, Pontevedra, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

