DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Harbour Violet: The Denim Show
Harbour Violet ist buchstäblich ein Hafen von Geschichten aus dem echten Leben über persönliche Erfahrungen, Selbstfi ndungsprozesse und Plot-Twists, die Musikerin Jana gekonnt in ein Gewand aus groovy Gitarren und charismat...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.