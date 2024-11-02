DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harbour Violet: The Denim Show

Häkken
Sat, 2 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€19.64The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Harbour Violet ist buchstäblich ein Hafen von Geschichten aus dem echten Leben über persönliche Erfahrungen, Selbstfi ndungsprozesse und Plot-Twists, die Musikerin Jana gekonnt in ein Gewand aus groovy Gitarren und charismat...

Alle Altersgruppen
Präsentiert von OHA! Music
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harbour Violet

Venue

Spielbudenpl. 21, 20359 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

