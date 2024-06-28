DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bubba Hubbas: 90s/00s Video Dance Party

The Baby G
Fri, 28 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyToronto
CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Grab your lip smackers, crimp that hair and join us for another night of dancing and sing-screaming along to all the best music videos from the 90s/00s on the big screen. We've also got some very special live drag performances in store for you!

This is an 19+ event
Presented by The Baby G.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Baby G

1608 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6K 1T8, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.