Repopulate Mars

Cova Santa Ibiza
Thu, 12 Sept, 11:59 pm
PartyIbiza
€40

About Lee Foss

Foss channels his reprobate energy into the turntables, bringing a hedonistic atmosphere to his sets. His rise to prominence as a DJ has been driven by his diversity, spanning nu-school house and synth-heavy techno.

Posted by DICE

Event information

Repopulate Mars is touching down in Ibiza!

Prepare for two epic nights at Cova Santa on June 13th and September 12th. We're taking you on an intergalactic ride...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Cova Santa.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lee Foss

Venue

Cova Santa Ibiza

Ctra. San Jose, 07800 Ibiza, Islas Baleares, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

